Rock women shut-out at Edinboro
November 11, 2016
This Tuesday The Rock women traveled to Edinboro University for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West matchup that left the women blanked 3-0. Edinboro defeated the women in straights sets, 26-24, 25-14, and 25-20.
Coming into the game, The Rock had won three out of its last four matches and the women were looking to continue their strong second half of the season. Edinboro had won four straight matches and was looking to solidify their playoff positioning.
Senior Leah Jones led The Rock women with 15 digs and 12 kills along with junior Brooke Bostick who totaled 11 kills. Freshman Zoe Rivet notched 15 assists along with junior Haley Defibaugh’s 12. Junior Courtney Oberlander gave The Rock 22 digs to round out the top performers of the match. Oberlander currently has 610 digs this season, which is the second highest total in the entire PSAC.
With the loss, The Rock women are now 12-18 overall and 4-12 in PSAC competition. They are in last place in the PSAC Northwest division and will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight year.
The women will wrap up the 2016 season this weekend with match-ups against Gannon on Friday and Mercyhurst on Saturday.
