Rock women shut-out at Edinboro

Oscar Matous, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team completed its 2016 season in fifth place with an overall record of 15-8-1 (.533) and 10-5-1 (.656) in the Pennsylvania State... Read More »

Megan Majercak, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock University women’s cross-country season has officially come to an end. The girls may have ended up lower than they would have hoped for, but the season... Read More »

Quiona Glover, Rocket Contributor

This Tuesday The Rock women traveled to Edinboro University for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West matchup that left the women blanked 3-0. Edinboro defeated... Read More »

Daniel DiFabio, News Editor

SRU brought an all-terrain wheelchair to campus on Wednesday as part of the university's commission for Disability Issues Month. Matthew Erickson, special education professor,... Read More »

Haley Potter, Rocket Contributor

SRU was given an award from the Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS), scoring 74 of a possible 100 points across a variety of categories. The award was a Green... Read More »

Adam Zook, Rocket Contributor

The Pennsylvania Board of Governors approved new policy revisions last month that made it easier to transfer credits between state system schools as well as transfer credits... Read More »

