Rock volleyball splits weekend matches against PSAC-East opponents





This weekend, The Rock women’s volleyball team split their pair of matches with a 3-0 win over Kutztown University on Friday, and a 0-3 loss to East Stroudsburg University on Saturday.

Friday, the women had a strong showing against Kutztown, which had extended their win streak to three matches. Kutztown took an early lead in the first set, however, The Rock women quickly overcame the deficit by scoring five straight points and taking the set 25-12. The Rock continued to dominate the Golden Bears with a 25-17 victory in the second set and 25-16 victory in the third.

“We’ve been hyping on accountability and responsibility a lot,” Rock head coach Laurie Lokash said.

Lokash also spoke Friday night about what the women would have to do against Saturday’s opponent, East Stroudsburg, “A lot of it is going to come down to how well we pass/serve and execute our offense.”

Saturday however, was a different story for the women. The Rock got out to an early lead in the first set before allowing ESU to tie it up at 14. Once that lead was lost the women held close but ultimately lost the first set 25-23. The trend followed in the next two sets where ESU won 25-18 and 25-21 to shut the women out.

Some top performers for The Rock this weekend included senior Leah Jones and junior Brooke Bostwick, each recording over 20 kills, and freshman Zoe Rivet who led the team in assists with 59 over the two matches. Defensively, junior Courtney Oberlander leads the team with 32 digs over the weekend.

The Rock women will travel to Edinboro University on Tuesday to try and improve their current record of 12-17 overall and 4-11 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.