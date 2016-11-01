Volleyball goes 1-1 over weekend





The women’s volleyball team went 1-1 over the weekend losing to West Chester University 0-3 on Friday and defeating Cheyney University 3-0 on Saturday.

Leading the team in kills over the two matches was senior Leah Jones with 11, while teammate freshman Zoe Rivet lead the team in assists with 51 over the weekend. On defense, junior Courtney Oberlander led the team with 33 digs through two matches.

On Friday the Green and White took on 18-8 West Chester University in West Chester, PA. In the first set, West Chester got out in front first with an 8-2 lead. The Rock fought back to make it a three-point game at 8-5, but West Chester went on a few scoring sprees and grabbed a quick double-digit lead at 17-7. West Chester would go on to win the set 25-16.

To kick off the second set, West Chester grabbed a three to nothing lead, only to see The Rock answer with three of their own. West Chester had the upper hand and kept a two-point lead for a while until West Chester scored five straight points to take a 19-12 lead. West Chester never looked back as they won the set 25-15.

In the third set, West Chester exploded with an 8-0 lead right out of the gate. The Rock wouldn’t find much offense at all as they would lose the set 25-10, losing the set as well.

Multiple errors are what cost the game along with an abrupt change in personnel before the game said Head Coach Laurie Lokash.

“Teaching accountability and responsibility is a process,” said Lokash. “Telling someone they aren’t playing their best is difficult.”

Next, the women traveled to Cheyney, PA on Saturday to take on Cheyney University (3-19). The Rock got out to a 6-4 lead but then went on a 10 point scoring streak, extending their lead to 12. Cheyney failed to get much going as SR would go on to win 25-8.

The second set started all Green and White as they got out to a 5-1 lead. Cheyney fought back and was able to get within one point of The Rock at 7-6. However, the SR offense went off again scoring nine points in a row, followed by another six to make the score 22-7, then eventually winning the set 25-10.

To start the third set The Rock got out to a five to nothing lead. Cheyney kept pace with SRU in the early going, but was couldn’t find any offense till it was too late. Once SR got the match point at 24, Cheyney went on a six-point scoring streak, but they would’ve needed seven more as the Green and White won the set 25-19 and winning the match 3-0.

“We went in and took care of business (against Cheyney),” said Lokash. “Everybody that got in I thought played to their potential.”

In their win against Cheyney, The Rock defense gave up a season low 37 points in three sets. Up next The Rock will play host to West Liberty University (19-11) this Tuesday at Morrow Field House at 7 p.m.