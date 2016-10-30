Rock field hockey loses season finale, misses playoffs

Kendall Scott Senior defender Michelle Couch tries to steal the ball away from an East Stroudsburg player Saturday afternoon. Couch played in 71 games over her four years at The Rock.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Slippery Rock University’s field hockey lost to no. 1 ranked East Stroudsburg on their season finale. The Rock finished the season with a record of 6-12 and a 3-7 conference record. The game began with the honoring of seniors for senior day.

“It was definitely a really emotional game,” senior forward Megan McKay said. “I just tried to leave everything I had on the field today, and just make the most of these memories with my teammates.”

East Stroudsburg took a decisive two-goal lead within the 11th and 12th minutes of the first half. The Rock defense regrouped and remained strong as a defensive unit until the 25th minute of the second half, when East Stroudsburg was able to score the dagger and cruise to a shutout.

“I just think they’re number one in the nation and a tough opponent,” head coach Julie Swiney said. “We did what we could to make adjustments, and we just couldn’t generate any more offense today.”

For McKay, senior defenders Michelle Couch and Kayla Klaus and senior midfielders Renee Rosenblum and Haylee Underwood, it was their last chance to play for the Green and White.

“I think I gave Rock field hockey everything I possibly could have, and I’m just really happy to have been a part of this program” McKay said. “And to have had such a great time with my teammates.”

McKay, sophomore midfielders Hannah Downing and Allison Grant and freshman midfielders Hannah Shirk each recorded a shot attempt during the game.

“We always want to win on senior day and play our best,” Swiney said. “I’m proud of what the girls put out there today. We never gave up, and did what we could against a really great team.”

Sophomore defender Liz Wolfe notched two saves during the contest, bringing her to her team-leading eight saves for the season. Junior goalkeeper Nicole Bream had eight saves on the season during the game while allowing three goals.

“I think that we have a lot of good experience on the field, a lot of returners,” Swiney said. “We made a lot of progress as a program in ways that you can’t see in the wins-loss column.”

‘Until next year’ is all the team can say for now.

“I wish them the best of luck, and just keep working hard,” McKay said. “If they trust in the process, and never give up, the results will come in the end.”