Men’s cross-country finishes eighth, Parsons makes All-PSAC team





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Junior Jeremy Parsons landed on the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) team for the third time overall, and the second straight year on first team after finishing in the top-10 at ninth place at the PSAC Championships held at Kutztown University Saturday morning.

The team as a whole placed eighth with 237 points, exactly in alignment with their ranking prior to the event. Shippensburg won the PSAC Championships with 47 total points, narrowly beating Lock Haven (54) and Edinboro (63). There was a steep drop to Bloomsburg at fourth place with 147 points, and the hometown team Kutztown rounded out the top five with 189 points.

Parsons was the Slippery Rock leader at the championships for the second straight year, as a 26:09 time placed him ninth overall. Parsons finished sixth at PSACs last year, but the championships were held on a much tougher course this year at Kutztown, where he didn’t run earlier in the year.

Freshman John Marenkovic continued his fantastic first year by barely missing the cutoff for all-PSAC, finishing 35th (five spots out). Marenkovic finished the race in 27:48 and qualified for the Regional Championships in two weeks.

The Green and White’s three through five runners were a trio of freshman, headlined by Jared Nelson, who placed 65th and clocked in at 27:48.5. Keegan Beard and Daniel Janyska rounded out the scorers with 85th and 88th-place finishes.

Josh Radar and David Wiles also competed, finishing 97th and 101st, respectively.

Slippery Rock will return to action at home on Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the Atlantic Regional Championships.