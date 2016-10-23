Women’s soccer clinches playoff berth





The Slippery Rock women’s soccer team will officially be in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament this year. The berth comes after a 3-0 shutout against The University of Lock Haven at home. The Rock has now qualified for seven PSAC tournaments in a row. The win also ensures The Rock of its 21st consecutive winning season.

The rock are now 9-6-1 on the season with a 9-4-1 league record. Slippery Rock held the advantage in all major categories: 21-14 in total shots, 11-3 in shots on goal, and 6-4 in corner kicks. Junior midfielder Maddy Tletski and senior forward Dara Demich shared the team high of shots on goal with three apiece. Freshman forward Kaitlyn Barackman had two while senior defender Sam Thornton and freshman midfielder Tyler Spence also had one apiece.

On a rainy day, the scoring was kicked off with Lock Haven scoring on itself. The self inflicted goal, in the 16th minute, was a result of a Slippery Rock corner kick which was played in the box by Junior Midfielder Tess Keeley. When the Lock Haven goalie tried to clear it out, it hit one of her teammates and bounced into her goal.

Rock head coach Jessica Griggs said the weather was a factor, but her team wouldn’t let it determine the outcome.

In the 38th minute, a shot by Demich was saved, but Barackman swiftly located the loose ball and scored her first goal of her career.

Barackman said scoring her first goal was everything she had been practicing for.

Griggs said she is glad to have Barackman for the next four years.

After leading 2-0 in the half, Spence added the dagger in the 78th minute to extend the lead to three. Spences goal was assisted by sophomore forward Julianna Esposito.

Griggs said it is definitely a little more special to get this win on homecoming.

The Rock will conclude the regular season this week at home against Seton Hall University Wednesday and Kutztown University Saturday.