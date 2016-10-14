Rock wins at Seton Hill, McKay ties assist record





The Slippery Rock University field hockey team recorded its second Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) victory against Seton Hill University Wednesday afternoon, 3-1.

Senior Megan McKay tallied two goals and an assist. McKay’s assist was the 14th of her career, which tied her for first all-time in career assists at SRU with Allie Hartman (2007-10). McKay already holds The Rock’s career records in total points and goals.

Freshman Hannah Shirk also recorded a goal and freshman Madison Krajewski registered an assist.

Junior goalkeeper Nicole Bream registered two saves on three shots faced.

The Rock found the goal at 18:11 when McKay found the back of the cage off a pass from Krajewski. It was McKay’s eighth goal for 2016 and Krajewski’s first assist of her career.

Seton Hill tied the game just a minute later when Molly Childress found the goal off a pass from Alesha Herman.

Slippery Rock then took the lead again at 24:20 when Shirk played a rebound from McKay into the goal to put The Rock back up, 2-1.

SRU did not score again until the second half at 62:22 when McKay recorded a penalty stroke goal and put the Slippery Rock lead at 3-1 en route to the victory.

For the game, The Rock registered 12 total shots on goal. McKay led the team in the category with five while Shirk, Krajewski, senior Renee Rosenblum, senior Kailee Krupski, junior Haylee Underwood, sophomore Allison Grant and sophomore Hannah Downing all recorded one shot on goal apiece. The Rock held advantages in shots (19-8), shots on goal (12-3) and penalty corners (5-4).

Slippery Rock will play again Saturday in a non-conference game at home against Indiana University (Pa.) 1 p.m. at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.