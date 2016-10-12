Tennis duo competes at PSAC Championships





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

From Oct. 7-9, Bloomsburg University hosted the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Individual Tennis Championships. Junior Carla Corrochano Moracho and freshman Lacey Cohen represented Slippery Rock in Bloomsburg.

Cohen drew Diana Carvajalino of Seton Hill University in the first round and was defeated 7-5, 3-6 and 10-5.

“She’s a freshman, she’ll be okay,” Rock coach Matt Meredith said. “It’s just great experience, that’s why these individual tournaments are huge for us.”

Corrochano Moracho faced off with Raquel Gonzalez of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP). Corrochano Moracho defeated Gonzalez 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) to move onto the second round.

In round 2, Corrochano Moracho faced Alivia Arnold of Clarion University. Corrochano Moracho beat Arnold 6-0, 6-0 and moved onto the quarterfinals to face Kayla Frost of Mercyhurst University.

Corrochano Moracho again came out on top with a 6-4,3-6, 11-9 victory to make it to the semi-finals. Weather played a part in the tournament.

“Carla’s match, it took a little longer, I think she could have won it a bit easier if we could have maintained where we were going, especially after the last rain delay,” Meredith said.

In the semi-finals, Corrochano Moracho faced Jarka Petercakova of Indiana University (Pa.). Corrochano Moracho lost the first set 6-1 and had to forfeit the second set due to injury.

After this tournament, Corrochano Moracho now stands at 9-3 during singles play.

Meredith was impressed with the junior’s play.

“She had two very tough rounds and she played extremely well,” Meredith said.

In doubles play, Cohen and Corrochano Moracho faced Catherine Miller and Emilie Luttman of Shippensburg. Slippery Rock’s duo recorded an 8-0 win. The duo fell in the next round 9-8 (7-4) to Gonzalez and Katya Minchenkova.

Cohen and Corrochano Moracho are now 5-1 in doubles play this year.

The PSAC Individual Championships ended Slippery Rock’s fall season, but there is still work to be done to get ready for the spring season.

“We need to work harder on getting fit and staying fit and getting stronger and more conditioned,” Meredith said.