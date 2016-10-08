Women’s XC takes third at home course

Rebecca Dietrich Sophomore transfer Courtney Group runs in the Mark Cooper Invitational Saturday afternoon. Group finished second overall.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Slippery Rock cross-country hosted the Mack Cooper Invitational Saturday, Oct. 8. The Rock welcomed runners of elementary to collegiate levels.

The Slippery Rock women’s team ended up taking third in the 6,000-meter race amongst nine collegiate teams.

Most notable was sophomore Courtney Group who finished in second place with a time of 23:02. Behind her was junior Melissa Rains. This was Rains’ first race back after being out for an injury. She finished in 15th in a race of 80 people in 24:11.

Then came freshman Makaila Banka (24:46), junior Caitlyn Janeda (25:04), junior Matti Dunham (25:22), senior Alexis Swiergol (25:35) and sophomore Sabrina Palmieri (25:51).

The Rock runners totaled 94 points. Malone University took first place with 37 points and Shippensburg University was just behind them with 40 points.

The girls stepped up from their underdog status and beat both Lock Haven and Kutztown who are ranked fourth and seventh in the region, while Slippery Rock is ranked ninth.

The team will race again Oct. 22 in Kutztown at the PSAC Championships.