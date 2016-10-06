Women’s soccer remains undefeated in last five games





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock’s women soccer team defeated the University of Pitt-Johnstown 1-0.

The win moves the team to 4-0 all-time against Pitt-Johnstown, outscoring them 19-0 in that stretch. Pitt-Johnstown moves to 0-11 on the season.

The Rock has now won each of their past five match-ups and are in a good position to make it into the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) playoffs. The team has not lost a match since Sept. 17 and is now 7-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play.

Slippery Rock dominated in total shots (17-9), shots on goal (12-4) and corner kicks (7-2).

Senior forward Dara Demich scored the lone goal of the game with an assist from fellow junior forward Tess Keeley. Demich almost had two shots on the day, but her penalty kick was saved.

After a slow start to the season, Demich has now registered a goal in each of the last two contests. Demich’s goal against Pitt-Johnstown was her 28th of her career, which moves her career points up to 64. She currently stands as eighth all-time in Slippery Rock women’s soccer history. It is also Demich’s 12th game-winning goal of her career.

Demich along with junior midfielder Maddy Tletski lead the team in shots with three apiece.

Sophomore goalie Kylie Downs recorded her third shutout of the season, fending off four shot attempts. Downs moves to 6-2 on the year with a .868 save percentage and .58 goals against average.

Demich’s goal came in the 19th minute when a corner kick by freshman midfielder Miranda Gallucci ended up in the feet of Keeley, who set up Demich for the eventual go-ahead shot. Pitt-Johnstown attempted five shots in the last 45 minutes but couldn’t get anything in.

Slippery Rock women’s soccer team will need to regroup quickly if it wants to set the school record-winning streak at six games. They will be going up against no. 3 ranked East Stroudsburg this Saturday at 1 p.m. The game is at home, where the Green and White are 3-2 on the season.