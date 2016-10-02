Women’s soccer wins low-scoring game, keeps winning streak alive





The Slippery Rock women’s soccer team is now 6-4 after a 2-1 win over Bloomsburg University. More importantly, the team is now 6-2 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play. The win extends the women’s soccer team’s current win streak to four on the season.

Senior Andrea Felix kicked off the low-scoring affair with the first goal in the 21st minute. With the goal, she now moves into sole possession of 11th place all-time in Slippery Rock women’s soccer team history with 61 points (22 goals, 17 assists). Felix’s goal was her second on the season, and second straight on a Saturday game.

Down the stretch, tied at one, fellow senior forward Dara Demich scored the eventual game-winning goal. Demich was able to get out of an early season funk, registering her first goal of the season. The goal is her 27th, moving her to fifth most all-time in Slippery Rock women’s soccer team history for goals.

Felix led the team with three shots on goal, accompanied by Demich and freshman defender Madison Johnson, who had one apiece.

Sophomore goalie Kylie Downs kept up the pace of her record-setting season when she broke her own career high for saves from last Saturday and set a new one at 10 in the matchup. Downs moves to 5-1 on the season with 24 saves.

Downs kept Bloomsburg scoreless in the first half with three saves. Bloomsburg came out of the gate fast in the second half, scoring early. But, when trying to take the lead, Downs was able to save seven shot attempts down the stretch from Bloomsburg. Though Bloomsburg dominated total shots (17-10), shots on goal (11-5) and corner kicks (5-2) in the 88th minute, Demich was able to secure the win with the go-ahead goal.

Slippery Rock will look to advance their win streak to five Wednesday 4 p.m.at Pitt-Johnstown. Slippery Rock is undefeated all-time against Pitt-Johnstown.