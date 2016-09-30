Tennis championships rescheduled due to weather concerns

Tyler Benninger Junior Carla Corrochano Moracho prepares to serve against West Liberty earlier this season. Corrochano Moracho will be one of the two SRU athletes competing in the PSAC Individual Championships.





The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Individual Championships that were originally scheduled to start today have been postponed until Oct. 7 due to inclement weather. The tournament, which is to be held at Bloomsburg University, will feature both men’s and women’s singles and doubles brackets. each attending school will send two athletes to compete.

With the tournament being pushed a week back, SRU head coach Matt Meredith said it is a slight inconvenience that could not be avoided.

“What can I do about it?” Meredith asked. “Every school’s in the same boat here and at the end of the day I’d rather have it next week than have driven up there and sat in the rain all weekend.”

Meredith had planned to take freshman Lacey Cohen and junior Carla Corrochano Moracho to compete both individually in the singles bracket and as a pair in the doubles bracket.

“I expect the competition to be a lot like the ITA tournament,” Meredith said. “But like I said we’re all in the same situation so we’ll use this extra week to work and go into the tournament a little better prepared.”

On the season Cohen has a 4-2 singles record and Corrochano Moracho has a 6-2 singles record. As a pair, the two boast a 5-1 record.

The PSAC Individual Championships will now start on Oct. 7 and continue on through Oct. 9.