Men’s cross-country takes fifth at Lock Haven, Parsons tops field





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Lock Haven Invitational on Saturday, held at held at the West Branch Cross Country Course, housed 15 competitive teams. The meet featured 12 schools and the club teams of Penn State, Pittsburgh and University of Pennsylvania.

The Penn State Club team took home first place with 38 points. Davis and Elkins University was the top collegiate finisher with 60 points in second, followed by the University of Lock Haven with 80, Juniata College with 137 and Slippery Rock rounded out the top five just barely behind with a team score of 140.

Out of 202 total runners, junior Jeremy Parsons owned the course on Saturday; he topped all collegiate runners and finished the course in 25:20, dominating the field with a finish 29 seconds better than the next competitor.

Freshman John Marenkovic followed a great performance last week with another at the Invitational, finishing 14th overall with a time of 26:19.

Slippery Rock’s third-best runner on Saturday was sophomore Andrew Maxwell, who clocked in at 27:23, good for 42nd in the field. Maxwell was followed by junior Evan Zombek (27:40) and lone senior Stephen Shepherd (27:44) who finished 55th and 58th, respectively.

A pair of freshman, Jared Nelson and Daniel Janyska, placed 62nd and 74th to finish competition for the Green and White.

Slippery Rock will return to action in two weeks at home on Oct. 8 in the Mack Cooper Invitational at Cooper’s Lake Campground.