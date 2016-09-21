Volleyball gets match sweep against Alderson Broaddus





Slippery Rock volleyball (7-6) swept Alderson Broaddus University (0-13) in their first individual match of the season.

With the win, the women improved their record to one game over 500 with their 3-0 match win.

Leading the offense was sophomore Beth Stumpf with 13 kills, tying her season high. Senior Leah Jones was right behind her with 11 kills of her own. Junior Haley Defibaugh and freshman Zoe Rivet contributed with 18 assists each.

On defense, junior Courtney Oberlander notched a team-high 15 digs ,with Jones behind her with 13 digs, giving Jones a double-double for the match.

During the first set, the women had a five-point lead, but Alderson Broaddus came back to take a one-point lead late in the set. With Stumpf and Jones leading the offense in kills, The Rock was able to squeeze out a close 29-27 set win.

The second set was all Slippery Rock. Stumpf was able to notch six kills with Jones right behind her with four of her own. Rivet also had two serving aces as The Rock went on to win the set 25-16.

In the third set, Alderson Broaddus wasn’t going to go easy when they started the set off with a 14-6 lead. The women would then follow up with seven straight points to get the difference to one. With Jones’s four kills and two service aces, the Green and White would win the set 25-23.

The Rock will hope to add to the win column this weekend when they play host to University of Pitt-Johnstown (6-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Lock Haven University (1-7) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Morrow Field House.