Women's XC takes 12th in DII/III Challenge





The SRU women’s cross-country team competed in the Divison II/III Challenge in Kutztown, PA Saturday. The team did not know where exactly they fit in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) this season, so this race was important to determine how they fit in this year.

The team ended up placing 12th amongst 20 teams in the 6,000-meter race, with sophomore Courtney Group leading the team with an 18th place finish and a time of 23.43.8. Following her lead was freshman Makaila Banka (24:25.8), junior Matti Dunham (24:58.7), junior Caitlyn Janeda (25:07.7), senior Kaylee Haberkam (25:30.2).

Behind the five scorers were freshmen Lindsee Zimmer (25:399.5) and April Miller (25:44.4).

Junior Melissa Rains did not compete.

The winning team for the day was Bloomsburg University. Behind them was Shippensburg University and Seton Hill University.

The team will compete again next weekend on Sept. 24 at the Lock Haven Invitational.