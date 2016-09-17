Offense invisible in 1-0 loss to rival IUP





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Slippery Rock’s women soccer team couldn’t find its offense against IUP, losing 1-0. The loss moves the team to 2-2 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play and a sub-five hundred record of 2-4 overall on the season.

In a losing effort, Slippery Rock managed to dominate corner kicks with a 4-2 advantage.

Both teams had seven total shots, but IUP held the edge in shots on goal 3-2.

Slippery Rock’s goalkeeper, sophomore Kylie Downs, had a strong outing, preventing two of the three shots but ultimately Slippery Rock’s offense couldn’t get anything going.

All seven of Slippery Rock’s kick shots were from a different player. Sophomore forwards Skye Kramer, Brooke Testa and Julianna Esposito, junior midfielders Maddy Smith, Maddy Tletski and Tess Keeley and senior forward Dara Demich all registered a shot in the contest. Esposito and Testa had the shots on goal.

The eventual dagger to Slippery Rock women’s soccer team came within just five minutes into regulation.

Slippery Rocks women soccer returns home after four consecutive road games this Tuesday against Mercyhurst University.