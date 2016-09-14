Rock field hockey blanked at home by no. 6 Millersville

Madeleine Wiley Senior Michelle Couch defends against a Millersville attacker during The Rock's loss Wednesday evening.





The Slippery Rock University field hockey team was shut out at home by sixth-ranked Millersville University 3-0 Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the key Rock performers were sophomore Allison Grant and junior Alyssa Castle, who recorded The Rock’s only two shots. Sophomore Liz Wolfe registered her first defensive save on the season and junior goalkeeper Nicole Bream made two saves over 70 minutes played.

The Rock played tough defense through the first period, but it was not enough in the second period as the Marauders broke through and never looked back.

As for The Rock, they had a lot of positives heading into the break.

“I think that the team did a lot of good things and really played at a high level for most of the game,” Rock head coach Julie Swiney said.

In the first half, the both Slippery Rock and Millersville were only able to record one shot, then in the 50th minute the Marauders struck first with a goal from Robyn Spatichia on a pass from the top of the zone off of a penalty corner from Carly Castle.

At 59:29 Margaret Thorwart beat Bream on a pass flipped into The Rock’s zone from Spatichia to give Millersville a 2-0 lead.

The Marauders found the goal one last time at 67:14 played when Kathleen Bishop played a deflected shot from Thorwart into the cage and increased their lead to 3-0.

The loss drops Slippery Rock to 2-3 on the season, while Millersville improves to 3-1.

SRU will look to get back to .500 with another game at home against Bellarmine University.

“We need to master the basics and stay positive as we look for a win,” Swiney said.

Saturday’s game against Bellarmine University will be at 12 p.m. at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.