Women’s soccer takes down rival Cal-U





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock women’s soccer team played their third consecutive away match this Tuesday against rival California University (Pa.) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) match-up. They were able to claim victory over the Vulcans with a final score of 2-1. With the win, The Rock is now at 2-3 overall, 2-1 in conference play and is now currently in sixth place in the PSAC.

The women came out slow in the first part of the first half, giving up an early goal in the fourth minute from the Vulcans’ Selena Fushimi-Karns.

Slippery Rock responded well by scoring two unanswered goals, one in the first half and one in the second half, thus handing over defeat to the now 1-2-2 Vulcans.

Junior midfielder Maddy Tletski registered both goals for The Rock, the first being in the 14th minute which was assisted by senior Dara Demich and the second being scored in the 58th minute which was assisted by senior Andrea Felix.

Back-up sophomore goaltender Kylie Downs started her second game in goal for the Green and White, getting her first victory while blocking two shots and only allowing the one goal. Sophomore Charlotte Elrod, The Rock’s normal starting goaltender, was out with an apparent injury.

En-route to beating the Vulcans, Slippery Rock was able record 12 shots, six of which were on goal.

In addition to her two goals, Tletski recorded three shots, while Felix and freshman Madison Johnson each recorded two shots. Demich also recorded a shot, her fifth on the season. With their assists, both Felix and Demich each achieved milestones on the all-time points list in team history with 56 and 60, respectively.

The Rock will look to improve their overall season record to .500 this Saturday when they travel to school rival Indiana University (Pa.). The match will be the fourth and final match of this away stretch for the Green and White. The match is set for 1:30 p.m.