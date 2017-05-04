After four years, photo editor says goodbye to The Rocket





Four years, two national conferences and 84 newspapers later, my career as photo editor is coming to an end. I don’t know what college would have been like without the opportunity to work at The Rocket and I don’t think I would want to know. It’s because of The Rocket newspaper that I’ve discovered I could pursue a career in something that I was really passionate about: photography and design.

I declared my major as communication, emerging technology and multimedia shortly after receiving a position on the staff. When I walked into The Rocket office for the first time, I had no idea of all the opportunities awaiting me. It would be here, at The Rocket, where I would find out what I was called to do.

Today, you won’t catch me without a camera in my hand. I’ve covered every campus event imaginable, everything from sports, concerts, musicals, celebrity visits and countless more. Having the opportunity to create and share my work with the rest of Slippery Rock is something that I will always cherish.

I never thought that I would be designing newspaper covers, creating videos, and photographing the events that I did. Being recognized for something that I truly love doing is very rewarding and I’ve been honored to win 49 awards for my work.

Not only did I see the progress in my work, but I also grew as an individual. I owe a lot of that to The Rocket for pushing me outside of my comfort zone and challenging my creativity.

I’ve spent many early mornings and late production nights at my desk at The Rocket and it’s going to be really difficult to walk out of that office no longer a member of the staff. I’ve worked with a lot of different staffs over the years and The Rocket newspaper has become a family of its own.

Every single member of this organization works above and beyond their requirements, especially our advisor, Dr. Zeltner.

We couldn’t have asked for a better advisor, so I’d like to thank Dr. Zeltner for everything that he’s done for both The Rocket and for my education.

I’ve grown to love this small town and it became my second home, but I know that it wouldn’t have been same without the friendships that I have made through The Rocket, Greek Life and the communication department. As I prepare to graduate, because of my experiences with them, I am able to stand where I am today.

I will be forever grateful for Delta Zeta. I’ve met my best friends here and have made friendships that I know will last far beyond my years at Slippery Rock. I can’t express how blessed and thankful I am for everyone who’s helped me along this journey.

I can’t wait to see what the future holds because I know the best is yet to come!