Your V.O.I.C.E is best option for Slippery Rock students in elections





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SGA elections have begun at Slippery Rock, featuring two competing parties. In years past, one ticket is composed of candidates known to SGA, in this case the party is titled SRYOU, but the opposition, while it has some SGA representation, is relatively unknown to the rest of the campus.

However, this year the Your VOICE party provides students an alternative. The candidates who make up Your VOICE are involved in roughly 20 other organizations on campus, including greek life, Black Action Society, and FYLSP

This expansive involvement on campus is why they have adopted organization development and accessibility into their campaign platform. These candidates know that SGA can be a force for good on the whole campus, not just inside the Suite, where SGA is housed, and that the best way to do that is to empower clubs to do what they do best.

Recently, VOICE’s Tabitha Giacalone put this belief into action and championed a motion to set a precedent for greek organizations to receive support to send their members to national conferences to learn how to better lead on campus. Your VOICE also listened to the campus when developing the rest of their platform. Safety and sustainability have always been big concerns of the student population.

Every year students identify safety as one of their top issues and Your VOICE recognizes that no student should ever feel unsafe on campus. VOICE plan to help put students minds at ease with preventative measures such as staff training and equipment to help our campus be prepared in the event of an emergency.

SGA elections are usually treated as a popularity contest. The more well-known candidates, those with the most friends are the ones who will get the votes, regardless of the platform they stand on. Your V.O.I.C.E represents what is best for the students and the campus.

Your V. O. I. C. E. has already proven that it can deliver for students, and not just make empty promises. Therefore, The Rocket officially endorses Your V. O. I. C. E. as SRU’s best choice for SGA elections.