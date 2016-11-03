Katie McGinty is a stronger choice for US Senate





While most people have been closely following the upcoming presidential election, many Pennsylvanians are unaware of the implications of the tightening race for senate. The race for the Pennsylvania Senate seat may have just as much impact on our lives. The race between Republican incumbent Pat Toomey and Democratic challenger Katie McGinty has been close the entire election cycle and could end up having major implications in Washington.

Since being elected as a senator in 2011, Pat Toomey, a Rhode Island native, has been ineffective and, in The Rocket’s opinion, has not accurately represented the people of Pennsylvania. Toomey opposes increasing regulations to combat climate change, same-sex marriage, universal healthcare and abortion. He has advocated for things like forest thinning and fracking that take away from Pennsylvania’s natural beauty.

The Rocket has chosen to endorse for U.S. Senate. Katie McGinty was born in Philadelphia; her father was a police officer and her mother was a waitress. She was the first person in her family to go to a four-year college directly out of high school, going on to study chemistry at Saint Joseph’s University. After graduating she went to Columbia Law School and went on to be a legislative assistant for Al Gore while he was a senator from Tennessee.

In 1995, McGinty was appointed as the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality under President Bill Clinton and then became the Pennsylvania Secretary of Environmental Protection under Governor Ed Rendell. Most recently, she has served as Governor Tom Wolf’s chief of staff.

Now, Katie McGinty is running to become Pennsylvania’s first-ever female senator. She is pro-business, supports same-sex marriage, is a proponent for tighter gun control laws, supports the Affordable Care Act and is pro-choice. McGinty has a track record of environmental protection and clean energy promotion and fighting for working-class families.

McGinty has received endorsements from Pa. Governor Tom Wolf, President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton, Pa. Senator Bob Casey and noted mayors Jim Kenney (Philadelphia), Bill Peduto (Pittsburgh) and John Fetterman (Braddock). Pat Toomey has been wavering in his support of Republican nominee Donald Trump and has received little support from the Republican party as a whole.

For these reasons, The Rocket staff believes Katie McGinty is the best choice to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.