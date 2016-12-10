Black Action Society hosts pre-Kwanzaa celebration

Kendall Scott, Assisstant Photo Editor

Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor

Campus December 2- Police were called by a CA in Building F for an alcohol violation. The person was referred to student conduct. December 2- Police were called to Building... Read More »

Adam Zook, Rocket Contributor

Organizations on campus held events on campus Tuesday in the Smith Student Center to help students take their mind off the upcoming stress of finals week. One organization, the Associat... Read More »

SRU students share their plans for winter break.

Nina Bracci, Asst. Campus Life Editor

The University Program Board (UPB) hosted the annual Seasons of Giving event in the Smith Student Center Ballroom Thursday, where organizations came together to create stations... Read More »

Cody Nespor, Sports Editor

With the falls sports season officially over, 20 Slippery Rock student-athletes have received post-season recognition in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC),... Read More »

