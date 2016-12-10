An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

Black Action Society hosts pre-Kwanzaa celebration

Kendall Scott, Assisstant Photo Editor
December 10, 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
Black Action Society hosts pre-Kwanzaa celebration