Women’s basketball makes a comeback in second half against Cheyney, wins 55-45

Kendall Scott, Assisstant Photo Editor

Cody Nespor, Sports Editor

Picking up their third win in the past two weeks, the Slippery Rock men's basketball team held the Cheyney University Wolves to 36 total points in a 58-36 win Sunday afternoon. Slippery... Read More »

Cody Nespor, Sports Editor

After losing to West Chester University the day before, Rock head coach Bobby McGraw called Sunday afternoon's match-up with the Cheyney University Wolves a potential must-win... Read More »

Jordyn Bennett, Assistant Sports Editor

In the final seconds of a heated game against West Chester University (3-4, 2-1), Rock men’s basketball’s (4-4, 1-2) Merdic Green made a putback buzzer-beater to win the... Read More »

Adam Zook, Rocket Contributor

Several organizations on campus hosted events on Thursday during common hour in the Smith Center Commuter Lounge that were centered around World AIDS Day. World AIDS Day... Read More »

Oscar Matous, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team took on the West Chester University Golden Rams in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) crossover match-up... Read More »

12/02/16 Digital Edition

December 1, 2016

International students discuss the holidays and traditions they celebrate from around the world

December 1, 2016

Blotter 12/2/16

December 1, 2016