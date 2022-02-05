Rock women lose fourth straight

The Rock women’s basketball team had their losing streak continue after they dropped their fourth straight game against No. 14 Gannon University. The Rock jumped out to an early lead in Erie after some early buckets from Jamiyah Johnson and Anyah Curd.

In the first quarter, The Rock lead by eight as they came out hot and Gannon did the exact opposite. The first quarter saw The Green and White hit five of their eight attempted three-point shots. In the first quarter they shot 57% from the field, while the Golden Knights shot 43%.

The script was flipped in the second quarter as Gannon started the quarter on a 12-2 run that saw them take a 27-24 lead. The Rock battled back multiple times in the quarter to keep the game within one score, but a layup at the end with only five seconds left in the half put the Golden Knights up by three.

The second half was opened with a three-pointer by Curd that brought the game back to even. After the game was knotted up at 38, once again Gannon went on a run. This time it was a 10-0 run that last for nearly four minutes, and suddenly, The Rock found themselves in a hole once again.

Much like in the second quarter, The Rock fought back and at one point got the game to within one score. In the final two minutes, Gannon put up another five points and carried a 55-47 edge going into the final period.

In the fourth, it was too late for The Rock to mount a comeback. They got to within seven points multiple times, but every time they showed some life, the Golden Knights gripped on harder and harder. With a little over a minute left, Slippery Rock cut their lead to only six, but from there they couldn’t record another basket.