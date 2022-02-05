Rock men drop contest at Clarion

They had just returned to the win column on the road at Edinboro University two days prior with an 87-84 victory, but on Wednesday, The Rock men’s basketball team lost their fourth game in their last five. The Rock dropped the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) game on the road in a game that saw them lead only once.

The only lead Slippery Rock held in the game came a minute and 12 seconds in and lasted just 17 seconds before the Clarion University of Pennsylvania Golden Eagles evened the game up at three. From there the game would only be tied once more and Clarion didn’t surrender the lead again.

The first half saw Tyler Frederick help draw The Rock close as he put up a performance that some players don’t even see in the full 40 minutes of action. Frederick hit two three pointers while shooting seven of 11 from the field. Heading into the break, He had 18 points and seven rebounds. Every point was crucial down the line.

The second half saw Frederick continue his performance, but it also saw the Golden Eagles take a commanding lead. Five minutes into the second period of play, Clarion was able to push themselves ahead by 17 points. Frederick came out strong though. He kept The Rock in the game with another 19 points in the second half and was helped out by Frankie Hughes 12 points.

After going down by 17, The Rock stormed back and even cut the lead to just two. They were unable to capitalize and Clarion took advantage. Slippery Rock would score just two more points and the Golden Eagles would finish the game on an eight to two run.

The Rock now returns home to face off with Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) in a key PSAC matchup. The game will kick off on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Morrow Field House.