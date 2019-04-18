Rock lacrosse loses at Bloomsburg

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Slippery Rock University women’s lacrosse (5-7, 4-5 PSAC) team played an in-league game at Bloomsburg (10-3, 6-2), where it hadn’t won a game since 1985. That trend continued, as the Green and White fell short of extending its win streak to three with a 14-7 defeat.

The scoring got underway quickly, with each team notching a goal within the first 34 seconds of the game. Before Slippery Rock would strike again, the Huskies reeled off a half-dozen goals. After netting five goals in as many minutes to close the first half, Bloomsburg had 12-2 lead in hand.

The Rock outscored the hosts 5-2 in the second frame but would not shave the deficit to any less than seven for the rest of the afternoon.

Scoring on a conference-low 34 percent of its shot attempts, the Slippery Rock offense managed 27 shots, 16 of which were on goal. Sophomore attacker Hayley Pimentel and junior midfielders ShyAnne Toomer and Tori Penders all scored two markers each. Freshman attacker Emily Benham also added a goal. On defense, both Rachel Shaw and Danie Porath forced three giveaways.

Bloomsburg fired 41 shots toward SRU goalie Haley Barrett, who turned away a career-high 15 of them. The Huskies’ Grace Kelleher had a big game, racking up seven points on four goals and three assists. Erika Biehl contributed with a hat trick.

Slippery Rock will look to win its first road tilt of the season at Mercyhurst (8-5, 5-3) on Wednesday. The team currently sits one win out of a four-way tie—between the Lakers, IUP, Millersville and Seton Hill—for fourth in the PSAC standings. Mercyhurst will enter on a four-game winning streak, but it will be the first time in seven years that it is not nationally-ranked at the time of the meeting between the two foes. The Lakers hold a 10-1 all-time series lead.