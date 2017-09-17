Women’s cross country finishes ninth in Kutztown





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SRU women’s cross country team finished 9th place on Saturday when the team traveled to Kutztown, Pa. to compete in the Division II and III Challenge.

A total of 18 teams attended the race with 195 runners finishing. Stonehill University won the race followed by Malone University, and West Chester University coming in third. Right away, The Rock had an uphill climb, as one of their top runners, senior Melissa Rains dropped out of the race.

The Green and White’s top runner of the day was junior Sabrina Palmieri placing 41st in the 6,000-meter race with a time of 24:59. Not far behind was senior Caitlyn Janeda who finished with a time of 25:09, placing her in 49th place.

Junior Courtney Group placed 63rd with a time of 25:43, while junior Madison Przicina came just behind her in 66th place with a time of 25:47. Finishing in 69th place for The Rock was junior Paige Diehl how clocked in at 25:57.

The sixth and seventh runners for The Rock were sophomore Hannah Kenawell and senior Matti Dunham. Kenawell finished in 72nd place recording a time of 25:59 with Dunham directly behind her in 73rd place with a time of 26:01.

The Green and White finished with 262 points compared to first place Stonehill’s 51. The team will return to action this coming Saturday when they travel to Lock Haven University to compete in the LHU Invitational.