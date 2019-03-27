Rock Tennis bests West Liberty 7-0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Just over a week after suffering a shutout loss at the hands of Nebraska-Kearney, the Slippery Rock University women’s tennis team was able to bounce back in a big way by defending their home court and dealing a shutout of their own. West Liberty had no answers for The Rock’s talent on Friday and it resulted in a convincing 7-0 victory for the Green and White. The win improves Slippery Rock’s record to 8-4 on the season, as West Liberty falls to 7-3 on the year.

The Rock started the day out strong as they swept each doubles match, each of them ending in a 6-2 decision. Once the Green and White took off, they never looked back, leaving the Hilltoppers in the dust.

The experienced tandem of Lauren Fadden and Allie Welch put SRU on the board early as they defeated the duo of Laura Huwe and Alex Olson in the third flight. Lacey Cohen and Olivia Werner would go on to secure the doubles point for the Green and White as they emerged victorious out of the second flight with a win over Carleyah McLean and Luisa Agudelo.

Slippery Rock went on to complete the sweep of West Liberty in doubles play with Viola Lugmayr, and Lois Page rose to the occasion to triumph over Raissa Wagner and Anita Ponti in the top flight.

Allie Welch then went on to capture the first singles point for the Green and White as she took down Alex Olson in a 6-0, 6-1 affair in the sixth flight. Lugmayr would follow suit as she cruised to a victory over Ponti 6-2, 6-0 in the second singles flight.

Page kept the pressure on the Hilltoppers as she claimed a victory in the third flight against Huwe by a score of 7-6, 6-2. Cohen would put the proverbial nail in the coffin, securing the win for The Rock as she blanked Wagner 6-3, 6-3 in the last flight.

Warner and Fadden finished the day with wins as well in the fourth and fifth flights, respectively. Warner defeated McLean 7-6, 6-1 and Fadden emerged victorious after a battle with Agudelo, besting her competition 6-2, 5-7, 10-6. The win marked Fadden’s 13th in 18 matches played this season.

Slippery Rock will now travel to Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday for a 12 p.m. for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference showdown.