Rock women place sixth in Cross Country Atlantic Regional Championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Slippery Rock women’s cross country team returned to the Bob O’Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh and took home sixth place in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championship this past Saturday.

SRU scored 176 points putting them in sixth on the day. Edinboro won the regional title as they scored 64 points. California (Pa.) followed behind in second with 87 points and Shippensburg finished third with 96 points. For finishing inside the top three, Edinboro, California (Pa.) and Shippensburg are automatically qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championship.

The Rock was led by Senior Sabrina Palmieri and Junior Kacey Raible as they both finished inside the top 25 and earned All-Region honors. Palmieri finished No. 11 overall in 24:56 as she won her second All-Region honor of the season. Raible came in No. 18 overall in 25:57 and earned her first ever All-Region honor.

Senior Madison Przcinia finished third for Slippery Rock in No. 44 place in 26:36. Junior Hannah Kenawell finished in 24:46 to grab No. 51 place and Freshman Julianna Stevens finished No. 52 in 26:46.

Junior Emily Johnson and Junior Jill Norris rounded the day for the Rock. Johnson finished No. 59 in 27:04 and Norris ranked No. 75 in 27:38.

The season came to an end for Slippery Rock’s runners on Saturday. Slippery Rock will host the NCAA Division II National Championships on Dec. 1 back at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh.