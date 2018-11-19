Men’s cross country places No. 12 at Atlantic Regionals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Green and White runners finished No. 12 overall at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championships at the Bob O’Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Charleston finished in first place with 62 points followed by Shippensburg and Edinboro with 76 points and 82 points, respectively. These top three teams automatically qualified for the National Championships. SRU runners collected 267 points in total.

Leading the way for Slippery Rock runners in No. 26 place was redshirt sophomore John Marenkovic, just missing All-Region honors, with a time of 36:21.

The second Green and White runner to finish the 10,000-meter course was junior Daniel Janyska in No. 34 with a time of 36:36. Senior Josh Rader crossed the finish line in No. 44 place with a time of 37:10 to cap off the top three SRU runners.

Senior Andrew Maxwell finished in No. 87 place followed close behind by junior Trenton Yoder in No. 88 with times of 39:15 and 39:18, respectively.

Finishing off Slippery Rock runners were sophomore Tim Ferguson in No. 95 in 39:39 and freshman Noah Yake in No. 105 place with a time of 40:41.