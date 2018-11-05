Rock women finish seventh as two athletes earn All-PSAC honors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Slippery Rock University women’s cross country team finished 7th at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship (PSAC) at Edinboro University on Saturday. Senior Sabrina Palmieri and Junior Kacey Raible both were awarded All-PSAC honors.

Sabrina Palmieri finished 10th place in 24:28 and was awarded first-team All-PSAC. Kacey Raible came in 19th in 24:48 and was awarded to the second team All-PSAC.

Senior Madison Przinca finished third for The Rock and 45th overall in 25:59 followed by Junior Hannah Kenawell in 26:16 at 52nd place.

Freshman Julianna Stevens finished fifth for Slippery Rock coming in 53rd place finished at 26:16 as well. Junior Jill Norris and Junior Emily Johnson rounded out the Rock’s top seven, Norris finishing 58th in 26:28 and Johnson 74th in 26:54.

Slippery Rock will begin to prepare for the NCAA Division II Athletic Regional Championships which they are hosting on Nov. 17 at the Bob O’Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh. The women previously ran there for The Rock Pre-Nationals and place 14th.