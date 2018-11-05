Men’s cross country finishes sixth at PSAC Championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Green and White runners finished sixth overall at the PSAC Championships Saturday. The team improved four spots after placing 10th at the meet last year. The 8,000-meter course was run by 127 individuals from 15 teams in total.

After completing their best race of the year as a team, Rock runners finished in front of multiple top ten regional teams.

Edinboro would take first at the event with 48 total points. Shippensburg would follow in second with 62 points. Further down the line in third place was Lock Haven with 128 points. Kutztown finished fourth and Indiana would complete the top five with 162 and 187 points, respectively. Slippery Rock finished sixth with 213 points after just edging out West Chester and East Stroudsburg with 214 and 220 points, respectively.

Leading SRU runners was senior Josh Rader, just missing All-PSAC honors. Rader ran the course in an impressive 28:27 and finished in 32nd place.

Finishing 2nd out of Green and White runners in 35th place was junior Daniel Janyska in 28:30. Close behind in 39th place was redshirt-sophomore John Marenkovic in 28:38 to round out the top three Rock runners.

Senior Andrew Maxwell finished in 45th place and junior Trenton Yoder placed 62nd to cap off point scorers with times of 28:46 and 29:24, respectively.

The final SRU runners to cross the finish line were freshman Noah Yake in 69th place in 29:49 and sophomore Tim Ferguson in 75th place with a time of 30:12.