Rock women’s basketball’s rally falls short





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball traveled to Bloomsburg University on Sunday afternoon to take on the Huskies in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) matchup. The Rock, trailing Bloomsburg at the start of fourth quarter by 20 points, came back and tied the game with less than two minutes left in the game. The women were unable to gain the lead on the Huskies and ultimately lost their first conference game of the season. The loss put The Rock at 4-4 overall and 3-1 in PSAC play. Bloomsburg improved their record to a game under .500 (4-5) and 1-3 in PSAC play.

Redshirt junior Ciara Patterson led the way offensively for the Green and White, tallying 13 points, with three assists and three turnovers.

After scoring 27 points in Saturday’s game against Lock Haven, sophomore Brooke Hinderliter tallied just eight points against the Huskies. She finished the afternoon with eight rebounds and shot five for five from the free-throw line. Hinderliter currently ranks in the top 18 in points in the PSAC with 130 points on the season. She is averaging 16.3 points per game.

Junior Morgan Henderson put up 10 points, forced three turnovers and had seven rebounds. Redshirt sophomore Madison Johnson and sophomore LeeAnn Gibson combined for six points, seven rebounds, and forced three turnovers.

Seniors Sierra Fordham and Mallory Heinle registered nine and eight points, respectively. They combined for seven rebounds and four assists.

Freshman Aujunae Givner recorded the first points of her collegiate career on Sunday. She finished the afternoon with three points, going one for two from the free-throw line, and forced one steal.

The Rock shot less than 30 percent from the field, something that SRU head coach Bobby McGraw said will cause his team to lose games. When SRU does not get a strong performance from their three-point threats, like Hinderliter and senior Krista Pietropola, the women will not win, McGraw said.

The Rock will look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday when they travel to Millersville University to take on the Marauders (3-4 and 1-3 in conference play). Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.