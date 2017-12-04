Men’s basketball picks up first conference win





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team hit the court for only the third time in two weeks, and completely dominated Lock Haven defensively, winning 69-52.

Slippery Rock held the eagles to 26.3 percent shooting from the floor, and posted an absurd plus 35 rebounding margin.

The Green and White were helped by two double-doubles on the day. Sophomore forward Micah Till posted his fourth double-double in seven games so far this season, scoring a game-high 18 points and pulling in 13 rebounds. Senior guard Khyree Wooten put up his first double-double of the year, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

SRU also dominated in two more physical categories, second-chance points and point in the paint. Slippery Rock put up 22 second-chance points, trouncing Lock Haven’s five. In the paint, it was much of the same as SRU led 32-18.

Lock Haven only managed to sink six shots from the field in the entire second half, shooting below 20 percent. Senior forward Brandon Simmons provided a lot of help, blocking four shots and grabbing nine rebounds while also scoring seven points. Senior forwards Christal Malalu and Tony gates also provided help with eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

One of SRU’s biggest struggles in the past few seasons has been free throw shooting, but recently the Rock has been on a much better track. SRU shot 70.6 percent from the line, including Till going 8-8. The Green and White’s struggles from beyond the arc continued however, as they went 5-24 as a team, only 20.8 percent.

Slippery Rock will face Bloomsburg on Sunday in their second-to-last conference game before the school’s winter break. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.