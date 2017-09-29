Men’s cross country finishes 10th
September 29, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Sophomore Daniel Janyska continued to lead The Rock men’s cross country as the team’s top finisher and leading the team to a 10th place finish at the Lock Haven Invitational. Janyska placed 34th running a time of 26:53 for a career-best time.
The next three Rock finishers finished in a close group with junior Josh Rader leading the group in 27:42 for a 68th place finish. Sophomore Jared Nelson continued to battle illness finishing behind Rader in 27:51 for 72nd, with junior Andrew Maxwell right behind him in 28:05 to finish 75th. Senior Jeff Henderson rounded out the top five Rock men at 103rd with a time of 28:52.
Freshman Tanner Schlater ran 30:04 to finish 141st and freshman Jon Snyder was 163rd in 31:16 to round the top seven finishers.
Slippery Rock will take a weekend off before heading to the Carnegie Mellon Invite at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh on October 7th.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.