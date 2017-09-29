Men’s cross country finishes 10th





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Sophomore Daniel Janyska continued to lead The Rock men’s cross country as the team’s top finisher and leading the team to a 10th place finish at the Lock Haven Invitational. Janyska placed 34th running a time of 26:53 for a career-best time.

The next three Rock finishers finished in a close group with junior Josh Rader leading the group in 27:42 for a 68th place finish. Sophomore Jared Nelson continued to battle illness finishing behind Rader in 27:51 for 72nd, with junior Andrew Maxwell right behind him in 28:05 to finish 75th. Senior Jeff Henderson rounded out the top five Rock men at 103rd with a time of 28:52.

Freshman Tanner Schlater ran 30:04 to finish 141st and freshman Jon Snyder was 163rd in 31:16 to round the top seven finishers.

Slippery Rock will take a weekend off before heading to the Carnegie Mellon Invite at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh on October 7th.