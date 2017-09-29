Field hockey gets seventh win for first time in three years





After a statement win versus no. 3 West Chester on Saturday, the SRU field hockey team kept the ball rolling with another impressive win, this time defeating Indiana (Pa.) to improve their season record to 7-3 (2-0).

The game turned out to be a case of right-place-right-time for the Green and White; the game could not have been more even. The teams were dead tied in shots (nine each), shots on goal (seven each) and penalty corners (12 each).

What differed at the end of the night was the scoreboard, as Slippery Rock won the contest 2-1.

Slippery Rock’s goals were separated by a long time gap; freshman forward Abby McKay scored in the eight minute and senior forward Alyssa Castle scored the game-winner with three minutes remaining. Those goals were McKay’s second on the year, and Castle’s first, respectively.

Both of those goals were assisted by freshman defender Brittany Morgan. Her two assists on Wednesday were her first two of the season and brought her into a four-way tie for first place on the team.

Freshman forward Kayla Ulrich continued her aggressive approach on the year by taking two more shots, moving her up to seventh in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) in shots taken.

Slippery Rock goalkeepers continued to split time. Senior Nicole Bream gave up no goals in 35 minutes of play on Wednesday. While freshman Maddie Murphy did relinquish one goal, she still maintains the second-best goals-against average in the PSAC (1.050) and second-best save percentage (.806).

With their most wins since 2014 and still with eight games remaining, Slippery Rock looks to stay hot with another game against a top-five ranked opponent, #5 Kutztown on Saturday, Sept. 30th. The game is set for 6 p.m. at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.