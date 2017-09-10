Second half explosion leads women’s soccer to 7-0 victory





Powered by seven goals from six different players, the Green and White women’s soccer team blanked Mansfield 7-0 on Saturday, September 9th.

The first half was a slow start for everybody, as it only featured one score between either team. At the 13 minute mark, junior forward Brooke Testa fielded a pass from senior midfielder Maddy Tletski and put it through the goal for the first score of the game. It was Testa’s first goal of the season, and the first of many to come for Slippery Rock on the afternoon.

The Rock did not wait long after the halftime break to get things going. Only four minutes in, senior defender Haley Burkholder sent her first goal of the season through the net.

It only took four additional minutes for Slippery Rock to go up 3-0, this time off the foot of junior forward Skye Kramer. Kramer was one of four Rock players to score her first goal of the season during the game.

After scoring three goals all of last season, senior midfielder Tess Keely doubled up within an eight-minute span on Saturday. First unassisted from two yards out, and then off of a corner kick from sophomore midfielder Tyler Spence. Those goals were Keely’s second and third of the year, already equaling her offensive output from last season.

Slippery Rock struck less than one minute later, this time having freshman midfielder Madison Thierry kick one in from five yards out for her first career goal. That score put the Green and White up 6-0.

Scoring on the day was capped off by Spence scoring a goal of her own, moving the score up to 7-0, where it would stand for the day.

Slippery Rock’s second-straight shutout on defense did not get overshadowed by the offensive explosion, as the Green and White only allowed two Mansfield shots to go on goal, and both were saved by junior goalkeeper Kylie Downs.

Slippery Rock dominated in every facet of the game: shots (21-6), shots on goal (11-2) and corners (8-2).

SRU improved to 2-1-1 (2-0-1) with the win, and next plays Clarion at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium on Wednesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.