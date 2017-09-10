Field hockey shut out again





Despite only giving up one goal, the SRU field hockey team again dropped a non-conference contest, this time against Kutztown University.

For the second straight game, Slippery Rock’s offense struggled while the defense soared.

Slippery Rock was only able to muster three shots during the entire contest, all coming from different players: freshman forward Kayla Ulrich, junior midfielder Hannah Downing, and junior defender Liz Wolfe. Senior Nicole Bream started the first half while freshman Maddie Murphy closed out the second half. Each goalie recorded three saves, but Bream let up the lone goal at the 16-minute mark, off of a penalty stroke.

Slippery Rock had two more saves, both from senior midfielder Kayla Mack. Those two added Mack’s career total up to 14, placing her third all time at SRU in defensive saves. Mack would need eight more saves to pass Baylee Childress for the all-time SRU record.

The defense was able to hold Kutztown to only one goal, even though they were heavily outmatched on shots (16-3), shots on goal (9-2) and corners (12-2).

Slippery Rock next plays Bellarmine University at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium on Sunday, September 10th.