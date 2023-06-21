You’re ecstatic that your college allows you to bring a car onto campus! Now that it’s here, you’re soaking up the freedom. You drive around with your buddies for late-night snacks and take trips to the grocery store for all the dorm necessities.

However, now that you’re on your own, you bear the responsibility of caring for your vehicle too. Maybe your parents helped you in the past with vehicle maintenance tasks, such as oil changes, brake pad replacements, and tire rotations.

It’s up to you to take care of the car now. But don’t worry! Follow these tips for maintaining your car while in college, and it’ll be a breeze!

Review the Fluid Levels Once per Month

The vehicle’s fluids guarantee the car functions properly. One of the best things you can do for the well-being of your car is to check the fluids’ levels at least once a month. The brake fluid, coolant, oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, and windshield wiper fluid are essential to review.

Your vehicle will make it known if there are insufficient fluids. For example, you’ll notice the signs to top off the transmission fluid because the vehicle will start to shake while driving. When you keep a close eye on the fluid levels, you’re less likely to have complications in the future.

Check Your Lights and Blinkers Often

How is the driver supposed to know if the brake light doesn’t illuminate or the left turn signal doesn’t blink? The truth is that the driver won’t know unless they check it for themselves.

Every couple of months, leave your car running and check the lights and blinkers. Ensure the headlights are bright. Guarantee the blinkers function in the front and rear. This quick check will protect you and others on the road.

Keep Up With Car Washes

Car washes might not seem important to car maintenance, but they can make an immense difference. You have a busy schedule as a college student. Instead of washing the car at least once a week as recommended, do your best and wash the car once a month.

Rid the surface of tree sap, bird droppings, dirt, and debris. This will prolong the life of the paint job and each metal component of the exterior.

Don’t Forget About Tire Rotations

Tire rotations should occur every 5,000 to 10,000 miles. Over time, some tires will rotate unevenly and deteriorate the tread quickly in some spots more than others. The purpose of this maintenance is to prevent this disproportionate wear.

The price ranges from $20 to $80 for a set of tires. However, you might get lucky and receive a free tire rotation if you purchase the tires from the same company or pay for another service.

Ask for Help When You Need It

Car maintenance can be tricky at times for non-automotive enthusiasts. Don’t shy away from receiving help when you need it.

Ask classmates, friends, or even professors if they have any insight. Maybe they can recommend a highly rated mechanic for a repair or offer advice for the assistance you require.

Growing up means learning how to do things on your own. Taking care of your vehicle is a big step.

Keep these tips for maintaining your car in mind throughout your college life. Soon, you’ll realize you’ve learned more than just what you see in a classroom.