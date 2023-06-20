As you go to class, obtain more possessions, and figure out what to do with your old schoolwork, you may notice a reduction in space. Whether you’re in a dorm, apartment, or your parent’s home, having more space in your room is a valuable goal. Use these tips and tricks to make your room look more spacious.

Play Around With Color

The presence of different colors sets the vibe of the room and changes your perception of what you see. Most rooms in a new home have white walls because the color makes the space look larger. Bright colors and shades reflect light better, making white the ideal color, especially in rooms with multiple windows.

Your room doesn’t need to have white walls, linens, and furniture; you could use any light shades. Replace darker-colored items with lighter options. Your room will look brighter and more spacious.

Consider Vertical Furniture

The furniture in your room will take up the most space, but there are ways to use its size to your advantage. Focus on making the furniture more vertical and place items underneath their structure. For example, you can loft your bed and place a desk underneath it.

Replacing your current dresser with a thinner, taller option will give you a little more space. The objects you fill your room with will determine how much space you have, and thinking vertically will make your room look more spacious.

Keep It Clean

A cluttered room looks and feels cramped. Keep the room as clean as much as possible, and try to organize everything. Sort and throw away all trash, and put away any clothes you stumble upon. If you’re a gamer or computer science major, keeping cables attached to the baseboard is one of the best ways to conceal network cables and make the room look tidy.

Also, tuck and fold your bed sheets to make them look put together. A clean bed makes a room look better and more spacious.

Creating a spacious room is a great way to relax after a long day of lectures. Use these tips and tricks to add more space to your room.