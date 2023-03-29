When you received your acceptance letter or email congratulating you on your entrance into college, you likely had a rush of feelings. Excitement was probably the most prevalent feeling, but maybe you also worried about how you would succeed and fare in the college environment. Keep in mind that your college wouldn’t have accepted you if they didn’t think you had what it takes to succeed. However, there are actions you can take to ensure that success, and you’ll want to know these organization tips for new college undergraduates.

Color-Code Classes

When you are in college, you likely will have a couple of times when you’re running late and rushing to class. While this is normal for many students, you don’t want to show up to class only to find you don’t have the right supplies for it. That’s why it’s so helpful to take it back to middle school and color-code your classes with folders or tape. Color coding ensures you grab the correct textbooks and notebooks when you’re on your way to class.

Tidy Up and Unclutter

Taking it back to elementary school now, we can all remember at the end of the day when everyone would help clean and tidy the classroom up. You might consider practicing the same habit at the end of your study sessions. Tidying up and uncluttering as you go is a great workspace organization tip that sets you up for success both in college and later when you apply for jobs.

Have a Place for Everything

One of the best organizational tips for new college undergraduates is to have a place for everything. If you’re the type of person that wherever you place an object is its final resting place, this tip might help you a lot. When you have a cluttered desk without efficiency, you have a cluttered mind that can make it difficult to focus and study. Organization is the key to success.