5 Most Common Driving Mistakes That Lead to Accidents

Driving is essential for many people, but numerous dangers come with it. People often make road mistakes that lead to accidents, so knowing what to do on the road is important. Read on to learn about the most common mistakes drivers make daily.

Taking Your Eyes off the Road

You should always have your eyes on the road while driving. Vehicles are moving around you in various directions, and you must focus on the situation to navigate safely.

Distractions, such as looking at your phone or grabbing something from the glove compartment, commonly take people’s attention from the road and cause accidents. If you ever need to take a hand off the wheel to grab something that isn’t the gear stick or stick shift, pull over when it’s safe, then take action.

Target Fixation

Target fixation is a phenomenon among humans that involves the intense focus on an object that subconsciously causes us to move toward it. This fixation is common among drivers, and it’s a driving mistake that leads to accidents.

For example, let’s say you and another car are driving on the freeway at the same speed. If you focus on that vehicle for a few seconds, you may drift toward it, which can cause an accident. Keeping your surroundings in mind and focusing on numerous objects is important for staying safe on the road.

Speeding

Speeding is a frequent occurrence while driving, and the majority of drivers in the US do it. Speeding will likely result in a crash, as you may move faster than advisable in traffic conditions. Roads have speed limits to control traffic and keep drivers and pedestrians safe. Speeding is inadvisable for safe driving, especially when you want to keep your rental car safe on the road and avoid a large fee from a collision.

Merging Without Checking

When you merge into a lane, you need to signal, check your mirrors, and glance over your shoulder to ensure there aren’t any vehicles approaching next to you. However, many people will quickly check in their mirrors and proceed without considering their blind spots. Improper merging is a common driving mistake that leads to accidents, as you may bump into the front of a vehicle and cause a crash. Always have a complete visual of your surroundings to prevent accidents and keep yourself safe on the road.

Turning Without Using Your Blinker

Your car’s blinker prevents numerous accidents by letting cars know what you plan to do next. It’s common to see vehicles turn without a blinker, leading to numerous problems for others who may not notice a car turning until the last second. Even if you’re in a turning lane, use the blinker to let people know you’re turning.

Accidents happen on the road frequently. But by understanding what you shouldn’t do on the road and avoiding these mistakes, you will have a better chance of remaining safe as you drive on the streets.