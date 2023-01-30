SRU Student Counseling Center hosts first ever Coffee with a Counselor

The SRU Student Counseling Center is hosting its first-ever Coffee with a Counselor event on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Smith Student Center commuter lounge.

The event will feature free coffee and tea, as well as a rotation of 4-5 mental health counselors, along with several interns and graduate assistants, who will be available for casual conversation. There will be games, fun facts and conversation cards to encourage socialization among students and counselors.

“We know that there is stigma around mental health and counseling services within our society,” Assistant Professor and Social Justice Counselor Jennifer Culver said. “To help reduce that stigma, we wanted to enter a student space and give them an opportunity to interact with counselors in a laid-back setting.”

Though this is the center’s first time hosting this specific event, it is not their first time engaging in student outreach.

“Last semester and this semester, we have been doing what we call table talks,” Culver said. “Once a month, we will have counselors sit at a table across from Starbucks with some information available.”

Other outreach efforts include Wellness Wednesday, where students can practice stress relief and mindfulness, and an educational series where people can earn about things like boundaries and compassion.

“Our goal is not just intervention,” Culver said, “but also making sure students reach optimal wellness.”