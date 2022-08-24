If you’ve ever touched your hand to a window during the winter, you know how cold it can get. Windows play a vital role in regulating the temperature of your home, and with fall around the corner, chilly weather is on its way.

This change in the weather is one of the main reasons why people replace their windows in the fall, but if you’re a renter, this just isn’t an option. Read on to learn more about how to insulate your apartment windows for the winter.

Rope Caulk

Rope caulk is a great way to seal small holes or strips so you can prevent drafts or cold air. It’s pliable and reusable, so you don’t have to worry about buying more every year or needing a specific length. And the best part about it? It’s removable! It works just as well as caulking without the permanency and risk of an angry owner. If pieces get stuck, you can easily remove them with rubbing alcohol.

However, it is important to pay attention to whether your windows were installed properly. If the windows won’t shut or has gaps, you’ll need more than rope caulk to prevent drafts. This is something you need to talk to the property owner or Residence Hall Director about immediately.

Thermal Curtains

While most think of thermal curtains as a way to keep out the heat and provide shade, they also keep out the cold. Most thermal curtains have acrylic foam in between multiple layers of fabric. Many thermal curtains provide two to three layers, but there are four-layer options that do a great job of keeping cold air out. However, you must install them as close to your window as possible for the heaviness of the fabric to create a thermal boundary and trap cold air.

Draft Stoppers

Draft stoppers come in a few different shapes and go on more than just your windows. You can find them in strips, weighted blockers, or foam rolls that slide under your doors and windows to block air from both sides. While you might need to do some trial and error to see which type works for you, draft stoppers are great at preventing cold air from coming through your windows. You can also slide them under your doors to prevent warm air from exiting the room.

Knowing how to insulate your apartment windows for the winter can save you a lot of money and time spent shivering. Don’t wait until it’s too late—start finding the supplies you need to stay warm this winter.