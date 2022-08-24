5 Simple Tips for Feeling Comfortable While Camping

Camping brings you closer to nature, but that doesn’t mean you have to feel uncomfortable. Bringing the right equipment can help you enjoy your camping trip much more. Follow these five simple tips for feeling comfortable while camping.

1. Dress for Day and Night Weather

Pack the right clothes and accessories for the weather conditions at your campsite. While this might seem intuitive, if you aren’t used to spending time outdoors, the cold nights might catch you by surprise.

That’s why when you’re choosing what to wear for summer or fall camping, you should bring appropriately-weighted base layer clothing. Lightweight, midweight, and heavyweight base layers help you stay warm by trapping air between your skin and the fabric and wicking away moisture.

2. Invest in Sleeping Gear

Bringing supportive sleeping gear is the next simple tip for feeling comfortable while camping. Low-quality sleeping gear can leave you tossing and turning all night. Protect yourself from the hard ground and cold temperatures with a quality sleeping pad, sleeping bag, and pillow.

The sleeping pad will give you a more comfortable sleep surface. Pay attention to the temperature rating of your sleeping bag so that it’s not too hot or cold. And bring one or more pillows to support your head and body.

3. Bring Cooking Equipment

Cooking equipment dictates what types of meals you can prepare and how efficiently you can cook. Bring a portable camping stove, fuel, lighter, pots and pans, stirring spoons, a cutting board, knife, tongs, and tin foil so that you can make filling meals.

Store your cooking equipment in a bin so that it’s easy for you to grab and go. And bring dishwashing items, including biodegradable dish soap, a sponge, and towels, to keep everything clean.

4. Have a Comfortable Chair

Modern camping chairs come in so many designs, and the right chair for you depends on your body’s needs and what you’ll do on your trip. For example, if you want to spend time stargazing, you can find a chair that lets you recline further back so that you don’t have to crane your neck to look at the sky.

In most situations, a classic camp chair with four legs and a straight back and seat works well. You’ll appreciate having a comfortable chair when you’re not out hiking.

5. Use a Reliable Tent

Your camping tent is your home away from home. Choose a tent with enough floor space for your group and belongings, and pay attention to the tent’s interior height.

The vestibule of the tent is a covered exterior area at the sides or front of your tent. It’s a great place to put wet and muddy objects, and it can provide a comfortable area for you and your group to hang out if it rains.