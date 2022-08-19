5 Best Places in North America To See the Stars

The night sky has many beautiful stars and constellations. But unfortunately, due to light pollution from cities, it’s hard to find a good view of the nightly celestial light show. Luckily, there are places in North America where you will find great seats to the natural planetarium and be amazed by the beautiful twinkle of the sky.

1. Glacier National Park, Montana

This national park is home to some of the best landscapes in the U.S. You will find large grassy hills, small lakes, and beautiful mountain peaks. There are wide open spaces and elevated levels of this national park that offer a great view of the night sky. Camping spots are available if you wish to camp out overnight and catch a glimpse of the many stars across the sky. For a snowy landscape, you could visit during the winter for a peaceful winter night under the stars.

2. Cherry Springs State Park, Pennsylvania

There are numerous fields in this state park, making it a perfect place to see the stars in North America. There’s even a telescope within the park with a star map to make spotting constellations and celestial bodies easier. If you find a tall enough hill, you might catch the setting sun give way to the brilliant night sky.

3. Acadia National Park, Maine

It is a beautiful sight to see the stars over the sea, especially on a night when the waters are calm and the glimmering lights subtly reflect in the water. The Acadia National Park on the coast of Maine has beautiful areas with trees and pebbled beaches. Further, on the mainland, you will find streams, rivers, and ponds where you may catch some local wildlife such as moose or seagulls. The highest point on the East Coast, Cadilac mountain, is a great spot to get closer to the sky and feel like you could reach the stars.

4. Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

The Rocky Mountains are the largest in the U.S. and have plenty of places to rest and stargaze. Numerous trails line the range of these mountains, and the Rocky Mountain Trail is one of the best overlanding routes in America if you want to see the sights. On the snow-capped mountain ranges, you’ll have a great view of the forested area during the day and see multiple constellations at night.

5. Death Valley National Park, California

Despite its name, Death Valley National Park is a simplistically beautiful place. The large stretch of sand and rock make way for a clear sky and plenty of space to set up camp. This dessert is a great place to see the stars in North America, and given its barren terrain, you won’t have to worry about light pollution ruining your show.

This continent has many marvelous places to visit. And for those who want to witness the full concept of the night sky, head to one of these places out in nature to get the best view and an even greater experience.