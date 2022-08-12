How To Get the Best Connection While Gaming Online

Through the evolution of gaming, we have become accustomed to people gaming online with friends. Many online games are present in today’s world, and games currently in production have implementations of online features. As everything is online, you must have a strong and stable internet connection to have the best online gaming experience.

Position Your Computer or Console Near the Router

It’s important to have the best positioning for your gaming setup. If you have a router, the signal will only reach so far and will diminish at further distances. Moving your computer or console closer to the router will help your system connect to the internet with less struggle. Moving obstacles out of the signal’s path or moving your signal to an open area will help the signal reach your gaming device.

Consider a Wired Connection

Many people use a wired connection to improve the amount of signal they receive. Streamers use Ethernet cables connecting to the router to supply them with a steady stream of connections that doesn’t encounter as much interference as a router. Using an Ethernet cable will help you gain the best connection for your online gaming and potentially give you a strong enough signal for a gigabit internet connection.

Close Any Unnecessary Apps

When humans try and multitask, we increase the likelihood of a task not getting done or finding ourselves lacking in other areas. The same aspect goes for your gaming system as well. If your system focuses on multiple applications and programs simultaneously, it won’t have the strength to give you the best internet connection to play online.

This is especially true when you’re using apps that also require the internet to function, as they will take up some signal strength. Close out as many apps as you can; you should only leave apps open when you plan on using them shortly. Test your Wi-Fi a few times to make sure that it has a better signal, and if you need a better connection, check for any other apps you may close.

Free Up Space on Your Device

If your device is lacking in space, this will cause the internet connection to diminish. Your system takes time to find the data you requested when initiating a command, and if there is a large quantity of data to sort through, it will take longer for the command to finish, leading to lag. Delete any files or apps that are taking up space, or ones that you don’t plan to use. Your system will process commands faster, including linking to the internet when needed.

An online connection is important in the gaming world. If you want the best connection, use these tips to help your gaming system and find a better way to connect online.