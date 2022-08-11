Pros and Cons of Couples Moving In Together

Are you can your partner consider moving in together? Moving in and sharing the same space is a big step for any relationship. Prepare for the many ups and downs that come with living in a close space. To help you decide whether it’s time to consolidate and move into your own place or hold off a bit longer, consider these pros and cons of couples first moving in together.

Strengthens Relationship

The biggest reason that couples move in together is to advance their relationship. Living together is a sign that your relationship has progressed to the next level. However, not all couples will be ready for the big move. If your relationship isn’t healthy or you’re dealing with underlying issues, moving in together can potentially make things worse. It’s important to consider all your options and the status of your relationship before making a decision.

Legal and Financial Benefits

One of the main reasons that couples choose to move in together is to save money. Sharing an apartment or home means that you get to split the cost of rent, utilities, food, and more. For couples coming out of college or in their first job, financial savings can be a great boon of living together. Some states even provide couples in committed yet non-married relationships with legal benefits. For example, couples who prove they are in a CIR or “committed intimate relationship” can receive legal benefits as married couples would.

Less Time Apart

If you and your partner live far apart or even maintain a long-distance relationship, sharing an apartment can be the change that finally brings you closer together. Living together will save you time and the cost of fuel for traveling to meet up with each other. Instead, you’ll be able to see each other every day. However, one downside of this is that long-distance relationships might not be ready for constant exposure to each other, as this is a significant change.

Now that you know some of the pros and cons of moving in together as a couple, you and your partner will be able to make the best decision for your relationship.