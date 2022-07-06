Best Tips for Making Your Car Tires Last

For many students, a car is their main method of transportation. Sure, there are public transportation options in the city, but they are not always ideal or safe. If you’re a student who uses their car regularly and wants to spend less on repair, learn these tips for making your car tires last as long as possible.

Balance the Wheels

No wheel is perfect right out of the box. It is very common for wheels to weigh more heavily on one side of the car than the other, making the wheels unbalanced. The next time you visit the mechanic for your usual maintenance or checkup, get your wheels balanced to help reduce the wear they experience on the road.

Regularly Check Tire Pressure

Tires that do not have the ideal amount of air are less stable on the road and do not grip well when driving. In addition, more of the tire is exposed to the road and wears out at a faster rate. It is a good idea to reference your owner’s manual for the correct tire pressure and retain that each month.

Inspect the Driveshaft

The driveshaft transfers your engine’s torque into your car’s wheels. When you notice signs of driveshaft failure, it is a good idea to consider repairing or replacing them. Driving with a bad driveshaft makes your vehicle unstable and reduces your wheels’ ability to turn. Among the many parts of your wheels, a bad driveshaft has the potential to damage more parts of your vehicle, so you should prioritize it when you notice issues.

Rotate the Tires

When driving your car, the tires experience daily wear when going down the roads. The wear they experience is rarely even and normally results in one wheel getting damaged faster than the others. To mitigate this, get your tires rotated every 6,000–8,000 miles. Doing so evens out the wear and helps all your tires last longer than they would without rotation.

Getting to the next class or event on time is at the forefront of most students’ minds. Hopefully, by considering a few tips for making your car tires last longer, you don’t have to experience any additional burdens alongside your current ones. By implementing a few of these tips, your tires will remain in good condition well into the future.