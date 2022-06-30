5 Common Car Repairs You Can Do Yourself

Taking responsibility for yourself is essential when you’re finally independent. As you’re attending college, organizing your schedule, and balancing your life, you need to take care of yourself and your belongings.

If you rely heavily on your car, you need to be able to recognize common car repairs and learn how to repair them in a bind. Luckily, you can do many of these car repairs yourself, and you only need simple tools to get the job done. Before you know it, you’ll be on the road again without a problem.

Car Battery

Your car battery is essential for keeping your vehicle up and running. However, batteries don’t last forever, so learning how to replace one is vital. Luckily, it’s a common car repair you can do yourself in minutes.

Car batteries cost between 70 to 130 dollars on average. If you go to a mechanic, getting one replaced can become more expensive. So you may want to do the job yourself by carefully removing the cables from the battery, swapping the old one out with a new one, and then reattaching the wires in proper order.

Windshield Wipers

Windshield wipers allow you to see through rainstorms, blizzards, and other harsh weather conditions and make it home safely. Over time, your wipers can become frayed, bent, or broken, increasing your risk of losing driving visibility.

Windshield wipers come in two designs: a pin or a hook-and-slide version. You can easily unfasten your old wipers with your fingers and slide on the new ones in seconds. Windshield wipers cost between 10 to 20 dollars.

Oil Change

It’s common for car owners to rely on a professional mechanic to perform an oil change on their vehicles. All you need are your new oil, a racket, a wrench, and a funnel. Ensure that your car doesn’t move and don’t drive it for at least two hours beforehand, as the oil can be hot.

You should routinely change oil every 3,000 to 5,000 miles, while you should change synthetic oils between every 7,500 to 10,000 miles. Quality oil can often cost between 20 to 30 dollars.

Turbocharger Replacement

Turbochargers are fantastic attachments for your engine. They help fuel economy and give your vehicle an extra boost in power. And learning how to replace a broken turbocharger kit is much easier than you think.

After letting the turbo run to its operating temperatures and flushing the oil mixture, you must remove the old filters, feed pipe, intercooler, and turbo. You then detach the exhaust manifold, put in the new turbocharger, and reattach everything. Ensure that everything is adequately secure, then you’re done.

Tire Maintenance

Tires keep your vehicle safe by maintaining fuel efficiency and performance. If you suspect that your tires are low, you can use a tire pressure gauge to check. You can visit your local gas station since they offer air for filling under-inflated tires. You can also repair punctures with a puncture repair kit, which often costs as little as 10 dollars.

Rotating your tires also helps your tread last longer. If you or someone you know owns a stable tire jack and lug wrench, you can rotate your tires easily. Tire rotations should occur every six months or 6,000 miles.